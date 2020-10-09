A 21-year-old man is facing felony charges after a woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday at the Reston apartment complex.
Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. to an abduction in the 11000 block of Reston Station Boulevard, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
A woman was working inside the building when a stranger grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.
The woman was able to fight him off, causing him to run away. Detectives worked through the night to identify, locate and charge the suspect, Kendrie Roberts-Monticue, of Reston, with attempted rape and abduction with intent to defile, the release said. He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Just expressing his idea of cultural diversity!
