A 61-year-old man has been arrested for stealing from churches throughout the D.C. area, Fairfax County police announced Thursday.
On June 28, officers responded to the Saint Mary’s of Sorrows Catholic Church in Fairfax for a man who stole a purse from a car in the parking lot, the department said in a news release.
The man used stolen credit cards from the purse at several stores nearby. On July 4, the same suspect returned to the church and stole from two donation boxes. At least one stolen check was cashed from donation box, according to police.
Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and distributed flyers of the suspect throughout the region to other law enforcement agencies, the release said.
Detectives from Montgomery County Police Department identified the suspect as Richard Thomas Phelan, of Maryland.
At 10:50 p.m. on July 14, officers responded to the 5700 block of Columbia Pike for an unresponsive man in a white truck. Officers found Phelan in the same vehicle used during the larcenies, the release said.
Officers determined the truck was stolen from another jurisdiction Montgomery County. Phelan was treated by medics then taken into custody. Phelan was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglarious tools, police said.
Four days later, detectives obtained and served warrants for three counts of credit card fraud, three counts of identity theft, theft of a credit card and petit larceny. He was held without bond.
Detectives have identified Phelan as a suspect in several other larcenies at churches and businesses throughout Fairfax County, the release said.
Detectives continue to review surveillance footage and anticipate additional charges are forthcoming.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this crime or Phelan is asked to call detectives at 703-277-2361.
