A 33-year-old man has been charged with two felonies for the shooting Saturday evening inside the Food Star, 5521 Leesburg Pike in the Falls Church area.
Officers were called to the store at 6:43 p.m. by Harvey Coleman, of Arlington, after he reported to have shot someone in self-defense, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Officers found the victim, an adult man, inside the store suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital. The man remains hospitalized with injuries, now deemed not life threatening, police said.
Detectives determined both men were patrons inside the store. The victim had a brief interaction with Coleman, who then brandished a firearm, according to police.
"The victim took a fighting stance and Coleman shot the man," the release said.
No additional weapons were recovered from the scene.
"Following several interviews and the review of surveillance footage, detectives have charged Coleman with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony," the release said.
He was arrested Wednesday and held on a secure bond. Coleman was in lawful possession of the firearm, the release said.
Detectives would like anyone who has information about this incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
These incidents keep occurring because the media profit from sensational news which generates more sensational news. BTW, people who qualify for concealed carry permits are not supposed to get into altercations with unarmed persons which turn into fights.
