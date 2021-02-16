A Loudoun County man has been convicted in the 2018 double homicide of a mother and her adult son inside their Aldie home.
After a 16-day trial, a jury found Brian K. Welsh, 41, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in a news release.
The jury deliberated for more than three days before rendering the verdict. The sentencing portion of the trial began Tuesday afternoon.
The victims, Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi, 32, were found murdered inside their home in the 25000 block of Tomey Court on Jan. 31, 2018. Loudoun Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home after the mother’s co-worker reported that she had not come to work that week.
Cell phone data, email communications, and other forensic evidence established Rishi and Mala Manwani were murdered at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2018.
"Brian Welsh was addicted to opiates, had recently lost his job, and was struggling financially," the release said. "On January 29, Mr. Welsh saw Rishi Manwani with at least $3,000 in cash, and was aware that Rishi had additional drugs in his possession."
After the murders, Welsh gave the firearm used in the murders to his brother and the gun was recovered by Loudoun Sheriff’s detectives at their parent’s home, the release said.
A Virginia Department of Forensic scientist testified the tool marks from the firearm’s firing pin and extractor forensically matched shell casings recovered by crime scene investigators inside the Manwani’s home.
Welsh will continue to be held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.
