Fairfax County police shot and killed a man this afternoon during a struggle in a McDonald’s parking lot in Mount Vernon.
Police say the shooting happened in the 6300 block Richmond Highway after 4 p.m. One officer struggled with the man and other officers discharged their firearms. The man was declared dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
Richmond Highway was closed at the intersection of N. Kings Highway and Shields Avenue.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(1) comment
Unless the individual was under the influence and thinking was impaired, there is no reason why the person should be fighting the police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.