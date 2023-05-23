A 30-year-old Winchester man died May 19 following an April crash in Lake Ridge -- and police are still looking for the driver of the truck he was in.
The wreck happened about 11:15 p.m. on April 29 at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Colby Drive when the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 truck failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2020 Kia Sorento, police said.
The truck continued off of the roadway before striking a light pole and coming to rest. The driver of the Ford truck fled prior to police arriving, said Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr. Police are still working to confirm the identify the driver.
A passenger, 30-year-old Eric Mathew Kuhn of Winchester, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died May 19, Carr said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
Maybe it's time to to require driver safety courses at the time of license renewal. Not sure if that would help or change anything, probably not. Maybe it's time to step up harsher penalities as opposed to fines or perhaps give reckless driving a bigger scope to include running red lights. Not really sure this red light fine system that doesn't seem to reinforce the rules of the road seems to matter, or work.
Then there is the arrogant sense of entitlement on the road. Take the young woman driving drunk in SC for example:
https://nypost.com/2023/05/22/jamie-lee-komoroski-sobbed-how-her-life-was-going-to-be-over-following-crash-that-killed-new-bride-report/
Sounds like you may be on to something Mitt Romneyz Constituent. Perhaps we can make a driver's license so difficult to get that everyone will be forced to use public transport, a bike, a horse. Then democrats can really say POCs can't get no ID and we're finally going to lower that sea level. Perhaps you could negotiate some bi-partisan deal to get us there.[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
