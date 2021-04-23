A 58-year-old Woodbridge man has died after being struck by a car on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge earlier this week.
Leonard Ray Brown died Wednesday after the incident Monday just after 8 p.m. in the area of Mount Pleasant Drive, said Prince William County Master Officer Renee Carr.
A 22-year-old Annandale man was traveling north on U.S. ! in a 2014 Volkswagen Eos when he struck a pedestrian in the intersection, Carr said.
Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at the time, Carr said.
The driver remained at the scene. The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where he died Wednesday. Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.