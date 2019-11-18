The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred Monday morning in the northern end of the county.
At approximately 7:35 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of U.S. 1 and Tracey Street.
Upon arrival, they found 71-year-old Raymond Smith had been struck by a car trying to cross the street and was in critical condition. He died shortly after, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
U.S. 1 in the area of Tracey Street was closed for approximately two hours to allow deputies to investigate and clear the roadway.
The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-658-4400.
