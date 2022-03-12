A Washington, D.C. man struck by a car in Woodbridge on Feb. 24 has died, police said.
Arthur Raymond Labunde, 65, died Friday after suffering severe injuries in the collision on River Ridge Road near U.S. 1 at 6:19 p.m. that night. Police said the driver of a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on River Ridge Road approaching U.S. 1 when a pedestrian stepped into the lane of travel, outside of a crosswalk.
The driver, a 32-year-old Washington, D.C. man, remained on scene. Speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, Prince William County Police Officer Wade Dickinson said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.