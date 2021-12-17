A Springfield man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a marble slab while working at a business in Sterling.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 21500 block of Atlantic Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m. The worker, identified as Serdar Yozgat, 27, of Springfield, was moving slabs with other employees when a marble slab struck him, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Detectives are conducting the investigation in coordination with the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the state medical examiner. There is no indication of foul play.
