A 36-year-old man walking on U.S. 1 near Quantico died early Monday after being struck by two cars.
Police were called to the scene near Russell Road just before 6 a.m., where they learned the man had been walking in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, then north in the southbound lanes, where he was struck by a 2010 BMW 5 Series driven by a 17-year-old Triangle girl. The man was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk, police said.
The pedestrian was then hit by a second unknown vehicle, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The driver of the second vehicle continued southbound on U.S. 1 and did not stop. It’s unknown if the driver was aware they struck the man.
The driver of the BMW remained on scene and was not injured. Neither speed or impairment appear to be factors on the part of the teen driver, Perok said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name pending notification of next of kin.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police and are urging anyone who believes they may have been the driver of the second vehicle to come forward.
When I drove by there was a red suv stopped with front end damage, but that's not listed in the article. Maybe they were the guardian of the BMW driver (didnt see BMW on scene). Either way. The scene looked bad :(
