A Port Royal man was killed after authorities say he sped away from a traffic stop in South Stafford on Monday night and crashed into a tree.
At 8:12 p.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was operating radar on Kings Highway in the area of Sherwood Forest Farm Road when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado passed by at 76 mph in the posted 55 mph zone, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A traffic stop was initiated at Catfish Kelly’s Country Store, 661 Kings Highway. The driver appeared to be stopping, but suddenly turned onto Little Falls Road and rapidly accelerated to approximately 80 mph, the release said.
He continued the nearly one-half mile length of Little Falls Road and crashed into a tree. The driver, and sole occupant, was not seat belted and suffered fatal injuries, the release said.
The driver was identified as Robert Riley, 27 and his driver’s license status was revoked, DUI related, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.