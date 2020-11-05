The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old man died Thursday morning after apparently shooting himself and crashing his car in the Vista Woods subdivision.
Deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Bryant Boulevard just before 11 a.m. and found the driver and only occupant had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.
A helicopter was called to take the man to an area trauma center, but he died before it arrived. The man's name has not been released.
The sheriff's office remained on scene this afternoon and asked motorists to avoid the area.
That is one more person than the Coronavirus killed. People are losing everything and the weak are scared of a cold. It's been almost a year if you cannot live with Covid by now you are on your own. Society needs to keep moving. Prayers for this lost soul we are all lambs in the eyes of our Sheppard. Only god can lead us to the light.
Dude. Shut up. Be proactive instead of a jerk.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Hours: Available 24 hours.
800-273-8255
Buddy who cares about you. . . [sad]
