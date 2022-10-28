An 18-year-old Woodbridge man died after a Thursday night shooting outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store.
Police were called to the store in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:24 p.m. and arrived to find a community member in the parking lot providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers continued providing first aid to the man until rescue workers arrived. The victim, identified as Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar of Woodbridge, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Car said.
"The preliminary investigation revealed rounds were fired in the wooded area behind the local business, which struck the victim, before a vehicle fled the area," Carr said in a news release.
No additional injuries were reported, and no property damage was located.
Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.
(1) comment
Sad but not unexpected. I didn't even know about this murder when I made my comment about the Social Justice Commission's opposition of the Digital Gateway proposal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.