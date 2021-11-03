An 18-year-old Gainesville man has been charged with murder in the overnight stabbing death of his girlfriend's stepfather.
Police were called to the stabbing just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 15100 block of Santander Drive and arrived to find a man on the floor suffering stab wounds to the upper body.
Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue workers arrived, but the man later died at the hospital, said Prince William County Master Officer Renee Carr.
The victim, identified as 40-year-old Lionel L. Brown, had been in an argument with his stepdaughter on the phone and her boyfriend heard the conversation, Carr said. He went to Brown's house in the 15000 block of Santander Lane to confront the victim with a knife, Carr said.
A physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being fatally stabbed.
Afterward, the suspect and the stepdaughter fled the house, but officers located them both at a nearby residence where they were detained, Carr said.
Dajuan Amant’e Sandlain was charged with murder and his girlfriend, Laila H. Brown was charged with accessory after the fact, Carr said. Both are 18 and list addresses in the 15000 block of Santander Drive. Both were held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
