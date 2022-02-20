A 24-year-old Stafford man died and a deputy was injured in a Saturday evening crash on Garrisonville Road just east of Shelton Shop Road.
The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m. when a Dodge Charger traveling east on Garrisonville lost traction, went sideways and struck the raised concrete median separating the east and westbound lanes, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Dodge went broadside over the median into the westbound travel lanes of Garrisonville Road, directly into the path of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office marked Ford Taurus patrol car. The deputy in the patrol car was not responding to an emergency and had no time to react to the vehicle entering his lane of travel, the release said.
Several witnesses stopped to provide assistance. Although injured, the deputy also went to check on the other driver before fire and rescue took both of them to the hospital.
The deputy was treated and later released. The Dodge driver, Enrique Rodriguez Guevara, 24, of Stafford, died, the release said.
"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the witnesses that stopped to provide assistance. We also thank our partners at Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Mary Washington Hospital for their care to our deputy and the other driver," the sheriff's office said.
The investigation continues.
