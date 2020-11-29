A man was shot and fatally injured Sunday morning after shots rang out during an altercation involving a large group of people in Dale City.
Police were called to the 4000 block of Westwind Drive at 6:09 a.m. after neighbors reported a large group of people gathered outside and gunshots ringing out.
Shortly after, all parties dispersed. As officers were at the scene investigating, they learned that a man was brought to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince William County police spokeswoman. Renee Carr said.
The man died later as a result of his injuries.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak to anyone present during the altercation, Carr said.
The identity of the victim will be released once his family is notified.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(4) comments
More “progressive” success stories. Daily shootings and murders now in PWC.
And the world. What’s your point? Oh, wait. Once again you don’t have anything to contribute except your incessant negativity.
Half the county’s population is sub-human trash. They don’t know any better.
Don’t put yourself down so hard. We know that about you but still try and appreciate your constant negativity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.