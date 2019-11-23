A South Riding man died after a Friday crash in Chantilly involving six cars.
At 5:17 p.m. Sai Leung Li, 69, of South Riding, was traveling westbound on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway near Centreville Road in his 2010 Toyota Corolla when he swerved off the road and continued across Centreville Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release. It's believed Li may have suffered a medical emergency.
Li then crashed into five cars that were stopped in the southbound lanes of Centreville Road waiting at the red light, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
One of the passengers from the five cars was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors related to the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477) and by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.