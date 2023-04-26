A man apparently jumped to his death Wednesday afternoon from the Manassas city parking garage.
Just before 2:10 p.m., Manassas police were notified of a person threatening to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge. The caller could not provide a location, city police said in a news release.
All available officers began to search overpasses in the area and surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified.
At approximately 2:33 p.m., after searching the parking garage at 9102 Prince William St., in downtown Manassas, officers located a man on the train tracks.
"We received several witness contacts at the same time saying they saw the subject jump from the parking garage," the release said.
The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several streets in downtown Manassas were blocked and train traffic stopped as police investigated.
The state medical examiner's office responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.