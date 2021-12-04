A 26-year-old man died in police custody Friday at a hotel in Leesburg.
The Leesburg Police Department received a call to assist rescue workers just after 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western, where a man was in the hotel lobby "exhibiting irrational behavior," police said in a news release.
"The caller believed that the male had ingested drugs or was experiencing a medical emergency," the release said.
Loudoun County rescue workers responded to assist with a medical emergency, and arrived on-scene prior to law enforcement, where they located the man in the hotel’s parking lot.
As Leesburg police officers responded, they saw rescue workers attempting to treat a man, who was "very agitated and combative," the release said.
"Officers assisted in restraining the male in handcuffs for the safety of the male as well as the safety of others on-scene while he received medical treatment," the release said. "Due to the male’s continued agitated and combative behavior, officers then secured the male in leg restraints for the safety of the male as well as the safety of others on-scene."
The man was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne, and "remained agitated and combative," during the trip to the hospital.
Medical treatment was turned over to hospital staff and he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:53 p.m., the release said.
An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner's office to determine cause and manner of death. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team, a multi-jurisdictional team designed to provide standardized investigations in critical incidents such as in-custody deaths, is investigating.
Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown requested CIRT to investigate in the interest of promoting transparency and public confidence, the release said.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.
(1) comment
Shouldn't this read: "Man Dies in Hospital After Being Treated by Medics and Medical Staff"? How about an Inside Nova Feature along the lines "Opioid-Related Deaths in Virginia Will Set a New Record in 2021"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.