A 39-year-old Manassas man died after he become unresponsive in police custody at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail Tuesday night.
Robert Leroy Reid of Manassas was arrested after an attack on a woman walking in the 7400 block of Carver Road in Gainesville around 7 p.m., Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police arrived at the scene to find Reid in a grassy area nearby. He appeared to be under the influence, Perok said.
Reid was taken into custody for abduction, strangulation, and other charges associated with the assault on a 38-year-old woman, who was grabbed from behind as she walked down the road, Perok said.
After grabbing the victim, the attacker placed his arms around her neck, but she was able to break free and run away. As she was breaking free, the attacker bit her on her lower body, causing minor injuries, Perok said. Detectives are still investigating whether the two knew each other, he said.
Neighbors witnessing the encounter contacted police, and rescue workers treated the victim at the scene.
As police searched Reid following his arrest they found a vial containing suspect liquid PCP, Perok said. While still at the scene, Reid exhibited signs of a seizure and officers immediately called for rescue workers to check him out, Perok said.
Reid refused transport to the hospital for further treatment and was taken to the Prince William-Manassas regional jail for booking, Perok said. Once there, he became unresponsive.
Police officers and jail staff immediately performed CPR before Reid was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Perok said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of his death.
Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Reid had a long criminal history in Prince William County, including an arrest in 2017 for attacking and biting a woman in a Manassas hotel room, then assaulting an officer during his subsequent arrest. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the crimes, as well as several probation violations, according to court records.
It's unclear when he was released from prison for those crimes; the Virginia Department of Corrections website reported his inmate file as "temporarily unavailable" Wednesday afternoon.
