Fairfax County police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that left one man dead in Springfield.
Officers were called to the 8500 block of Bauer Drive at 5:11 p.m., where they found the victim. On Twitter, police reported "An involved party is with officers. There is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety."
Police said both men appear to know each other. No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.