A suspect is in custody after a man and his dog were stabbed late Tuesday morning during a domestic dispute at a home in Centreville.
The man suffered injuries that didn't appear life threatening, but his pet is in critical condition at a nearby animal hospital, Fairfax County police said.
The stabbing happened about 10:30 a.m. inside a home in the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive, police said. Centerville.
Fairfax police say a suspect is in custody and further details will be released later.
