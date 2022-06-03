A man was electrocuted Friday morning while trimming tree branches in Fairfax County.
The incident happened before 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Luxberry Drive. Fire crews arrived to find the victim suspended from a rope about 25 feet up in a tree, Fairfax County fire and rescue said on Twitter.
The fire department’s technical rescue team brought the man down and he was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, Fairfax County police said.
Strong winds accompanying some heavy rain late Thursday brought down trees, branches and power lines around Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox said on Twitter.
Police are investigating the man's death and have not said if storm damage contributed to the accident.
