Police are looking for a man who exposed himself and made obscene gestures to an employee cleaning the men's restroom at the Haymarket Giant.
The incident happened Friday about 10:05 p.m., at the store at 5581 Merchants View Square. The employee, a 36-year-old woman, told police she encountered the man in the bathroom and he stood, exposed himself and made "inappropriate gestures," said Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr.
The man initially refused to let the victim leave until she began yelling.
The victim immediately reported the incident to the store manager, who confronted the man, causing him to flee the store.
At no point was there any physical contact between the suspect and the victim, Carr said.
The man was white, about 50 to 60 years old, approximately 5’7”, with short curly grey hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.