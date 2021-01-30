A man fell through the ceiling of the women's gym locker room Saturday at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in Stafford.
The man fell about 10 feet around 1:15 p.m. onto a woman below, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He was cornered by gym patrons until law enforcement arrived.
The woman he fell on was checked for injuries at the scene.
Deputies on Saturday evening were still processing the scene for evidence and the man who fell was being interviewed by detectives.
No arrests had been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.