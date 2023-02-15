Metro says a man is dead after he was dragged down the platform and onto the tracks after his dog's leash got caught in the train doors Wednesday afternoon.
Metro Transit Police said it happened at the Dunn Loring station in Virginia shortly before 1:30 p.m. Police said the man exited the train carrying a dog leash, but the doors closed with the dog still inside leaving the man on the platform with the leash apparently tied to him.
Police said the train operator performed two “safe door checks” before moving the train, which caused the man to be dragged.
Video appears to show that man was 450 feet away — about the length of a six-car Metro train — from the operator at the time of the incident, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died. He has not yet been identified.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased,” police said in the statement.
Police said the dog, which did not have ID and does not appear to be a service animal, is now in police care.
The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said in a tweet it was aware of a “safety event" at Dunn Loring and that an investigation was underway.
Orange Line service between Vienna and West Falls Church was suspended immediately after the incident but has been restored.
