A man was killed in a shooting Monday night on Porters Inn Drive in the Dumfries area.
Officers were called to the area 9:47 p.m. and arrived to find the victim suffering gunshot wounds. They rendered first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County police spokesman Wade Dickinson.
Police have not yet released the victim's name or any information on suspects.
Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area, Dickinson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.
Officer Wade Dickinson
Prince William County Police
