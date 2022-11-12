A man was found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire.
Police were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
When officers arrived, they found a car near Morgan Court that had been struck by gunfire and a man dead with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat, Perok said.
A police K-9 responded and searched the area, but no other victims were found and no suspects have been charged.
"At this time, detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information as to what occurred," Perok said.
The victim's identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.