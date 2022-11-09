A man was found dead in his tent Sunday afternoon at a homeless camp off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Research Court at 1:35 p.m. when an acquaintance went to check on the man after not hearing from him since the day before, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Upon checking his tent, the acquaintance found the man and called 911. Rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death, but police don't suspect foul play, Carr said.
The victim’s identification will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified.
