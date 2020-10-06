A man died of a gunshot Tuesday afternoon in a black Dodge Charger in front of a Warrenton apartment building at 394 Jackson St., FauquierNow reports.
Town police responded at 2:40 p.m. to a report of an “unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound to (his) upper body inside of a vehicle,” Officer Chai Fuller wrote in a press release. “Preliminary information indicates that other persons may have been involved in this incident.
“Schools and residents nearby were asked to shelter in place until the area could be checked. K-9 teams have checked the area and have deemed the area safe.”
At around 2:30 p.m., Papa John’s Pizza employee Stephano Gordillo went to his car — parked in the adjacent shopping center — to make a delivery.
“I saw two kids get into his car,” Mr. Gordillo, 28, said of the black Charger. “But I had to make a delivery and had to go. I didn’t see much.
“I got back at 2:50-ish, and then all this happened.”
By the time he returned to Papa John’s, police had arrived at the apartment complex.
Mr. Gordillo added: “Very surreal. I had no idea what was going on. You see a bunch of police, and it gets your attention.”
Police reviewed Papa John’s security system video, he said.
Another witness described the victim as perhaps in his 20s.
Authorities early Tuesday evening had released no information about the victim or possible suspects.
Police found his body slumped inside the 2015 Dodge with temporary license tags from Texas. Those tags expired April 8.
Warrenton police continue to investigate with the help of the Virginia State Police, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Officer Fuller said.
A state police mobile crime lab and technicians arrived to collect and process evidence.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Michael Gemmell at 540-347-1107, extension 245. Callers may remain anonymous.
