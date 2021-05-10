Police are looking for a man who got out of car with a stun gun and shocked a woman walking by on University Boulevard near Robertson Road in the Sudley area Thursday evening.
The 52-year-old victim told police she was walking near the intersection about 6:25 p.m. when she was approached by a man who had gotten out of a maroon-colored SUV parked nearby.
The suspect brandished an electroshock weapon and shocked the victim before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the area, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect was a black male, unknown age, approximately 5’9”, with a medium build, short black hair and a mustache, and wearing a white t-shirt, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
