A man was shot by police officers Thursday night in the Four Seasons community near Montclair.
The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court following a call for service that began at 7:14 p.m., said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The man was taken to an area hospital after the shooting in unknown condition. No police officers were injured.
Perok said the scene is contained and there's no active threat to the community.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Spillage activity from nearby Dale Sh*tty
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.