A man dressed in a Spiderman costume exposed himself to a woman at Sudley Road and Bulloch Drive outside Manassas on Feb. 27.
The 44-year-old victim told police she was stopped at the intersection for a red light about 7 a.m. when the driver of the four-door sedan next to her exposed himself to her.
He was wearing a Spiderman costume and made an obscene gesture, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. He then rolled down his window, further exposing himself.
As the traffic light changed, the victim drove away and contacted police. At no time was there any contact between the victim and the suspect, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
