A 58-year-old man was injured and several apartments hit Saturday afternoon when shots were fired in a Triangle neighborhood.
Police were called to Wharf Lane to investigate gunshots just before 3:30 p.m. and learned a man was struck inside his apartment in the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane.
Officers provided first aid and the man was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police say several shots were fired before two unknown men were seen fleeing the area. A total of four homes and an occupied vehicle were struck. During a canvass of the area, officers located shell casings in the wooded area near the intersection of Wharf and Olde Port lanes, Carr said. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects, but found no one. The suspects were only described as wearing dark-colored clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.