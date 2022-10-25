A man is hospitalized after a Tuesday morning house fire in Lake Ridge.
Fire crews were called to the 12000 block of Hatchway Court just before 5:20 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and fire conditions.
The homeowner was alerted by the tenant of a fire on the first floor. Both adults were out of the house when firefighters arrived, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.
The tenant was taken to a nearby hospital suffering injuries from the blaze and remains hospitalized. The house sustained extensive damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
