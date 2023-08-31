Police have charged a Stafford County man in connection with two attempted abductions and sexual assaults of 12-year-old girls in Triangle earlier this year.
Hien The Dinh, 20, of Austin Court in Stafford, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of attempted abduction in Prince William County, police said. He was already in jail in Fairfax County for attempted abduction and sexual assault for a similar crime in July.
In the Fairfax case, a woman and her mother were outside when the mother went to a neighbor’s house on Stonecroft Boulevard to knock on the door.
"A man approached the victim and forcefully grabbed her in an intimate area and then put her in a chokehold," police said in a news release.
When the victim’s mother ran towards the attacker, he fled on foot. He was arrested a few days later.
The Prince William County sexual assault cases happened in May. In the first, a 12-year-old girl on her way to school was followed by a stranger in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
After a short distance, the man grabbed the victim from behind and inappropriately touched her, Carr said. The girl yelled and made attempts to separate from him until he eventually released her and fled on foot towards Ginn Memorial Park.
The victim continued to Graham Park Middle School where she immediately notified school staff, who contacted the school resource officer.
While investigating, officers were informed that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the same description, Carr said.
The victim was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she saw a man following her. At one point, he approached the girl from behind and inappropriately touched her, Carr said.
The victim yelled and began to run away before a passing motorist stopped and gave her a ride home. The victim then reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police.
Dinh remains jailed without bond in Fairfax County.
