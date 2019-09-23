A man was shot and killed in a Woodbridge home Monday night, according to Prince William police.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of E Street around 9:51 p.m., said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge, was flown to an area hospital where he died.
At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation has revealed that there was a gathering going on at the home during the shooting, and Perok said the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
No arrest has been made in this incident and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
