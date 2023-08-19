A 25-year-old man was killed Friday night in Old Town Manassas when he attempted to jump onto a moving train. Instead, he fell under it, police said.
Officers were called to the train crossing at West Street at 10:54 p.m. and arrived to find the man dead on the tracks, Manassas City police said in a news release.
"The initial investigation located several witnesses that said that the male subject attempted to jump onto a moving train and fell under it," the release said.
The victim's name has not been released.
In a social media post, police reminded residents who might be struggling with witnessing "difficult events" that help is available by calling the 988 crisis hotline.
