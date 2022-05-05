A Richmond man was killed Wednesday in a construction site accident at Amazon's facility in Stafford County.
At 3:44 p.m., first responders were dispatched to an accident at the construction site at 220 Centreport Parkway. Deputies arrived to find a man dead in a heavily damaged utility task vehicle.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Cat Haul Truck, an oversized off-road dump truck, had backed over the UTV, causing fatal injuries to the UTV driver, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Detectives are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and the Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted and responded to the scene to investigate as well.
The victim has been identified as Brody Beverly, 23, of Richmond.
In November, Amazon announced it would establish a 630,000-square-foot facility on the Northern Virginia Gateway site on Centrepoint Parkway to serve as one of the company’s East Coast hubs. The new facility will be responsible for the beginning of a supply chain in which products from third-party vendors are sorted, repacked, and distributed to other Amazon distribution centers.
