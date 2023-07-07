A Thursday night shooting at a Fairfax County parking garage left a 37-year-old man dead, and police believe that the man who shot him might be his brother.
According to Fairfax County police, officers responded to the top floor of a parking garage along Launders Street in the Arrowbrook Centre in Herndon just after 11 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found the 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.
Fairfax County police Lt. James Curry said in a video update while officers began canvassing the scene, they received a 911 call from the suspect. Police went to the 40-year-old man’s location and took him into custody.
The initial investigation revealed that the fatal shooting was prompted by an argument between the two men, Curry said.
No weapon has been recovered yet as the investigation is ongoing.
The 40-year-old remains in custody.
