A 24-year-old Marshall man was killed late Friday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 17.
Troopers were called to the wreck at U.S. 17 near Spring Mill Road at 11:14 p.m. A 2005 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 17 when it ran off the roadway left, through the median, overturned several times, and collided with a guardrail before coming to rest on the northbound shoulder, said state police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver, Greggory O. Simmons Jr., 24, of Marshall, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Coffey said. Simmons died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
