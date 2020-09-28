A 29-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash at Ashton Avenue and Rolling Road in Manassas.
Officers were called to the intersection at 1:41 a.m. for a 2004 blue Saturn that ran off the road into the grass median and collided into a tree, police said.
The driver, identified as Derek Scott Lett, 29, was was pronounced deceased on scene by rescue personnel. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.