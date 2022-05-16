A 52-year-old man died after a Sunday night shooting in Triangle.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Tavern Way at 9:12 p.m., where they found the victim lying in the parking lot suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers rendered first aid until rescue crews arrived but the victim, Miles Tracey Hall of Triangle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Perok said gunshots were heard in the parking lot before a SUV was seen speeding out of the area. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Police say no suspects have been identified.
"Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community," Perok said in a news release.
The case is Prince William County's second homicide this month and fourth this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
Rest in peace to that 52 year old man. Let's stop the violence Prince William County.
