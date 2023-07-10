A Dale City man has pleaded guilty to DUI involuntary manslaughter in last year's deaths of a Lake Ridge man and his dog who were struck while walking on Old Bridge Road.
Gentil Mwenze Banze, 43, of Cloverdale Road, entered his plea July 6. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 16.
The incident happened about 8:36 p.m. on June 18, 2022, when Banze drove up on the sidewalk in his 2016 Ford Focus while traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road just past Cape Cod Court.
The Ford hit 45-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez, who was walking his dog, then continued traveling before it struck a communications box and a Dominion Energy pole, causing the pole to snap and fall into the road, police said.
Before the crash, witnesses described Banze's vehicle as swerving in and out of his lane of travel, almost striking other vehicles, before veering to the right and leaving the roadway, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a news release.
Responding officers and bystanders provided first aid to Perez until rescue workers arrived but he later died at an area hospital. His dog, a male Akita, died at the scene.
The incident also knocked out power to hundreds of Dominion Energy customers late that night into early the next day.
Crash investigators at the scene noticed Banze smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes and a slight sway as he was standing, the release said. He exhibited signs of impairment in all three standardized field sobriety tests that he attempted.
"The defendant later admitted to drinking Guinness Beer prior to driving and testing later confirmed the defendant’s blood alcohol content to be 0.11g/210L of breath approximately three hours after the crash had occurred," the release said. Virginia's legal limit is 0.08 percent.
Ashworth's office said family of the victim will testify at the November sentencing hearing.
