An off-duty federal officer shot a man pointing a gun at passing motorists and firing into the air in Gainesville on Sunday evening.
The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. in the 14400 block of Club House Road after a man walking along the road pointed a gun at passing motorists, including an off-duty officer with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The officer pulled to the side of the road a short distance away and saw the man firing into the air. The off-duty officer warned nearby homeowners and contacted police.
The accused continued walking before being confronted by the officer as he approached the driveway of a nearby home, Carr said.
"At that point, the off-duty officer identified himself as law enforcement and issued commands to the accused to drop the weapon," Carr said in a news release. "During the encounter, the off-duty officer fired his department-issued weapon which struck the accused in the upper body."
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Carr said. No additional injuries or property damage were reported and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Police charged Pete Donovan Womack of Crown Hollow Court in Gainesville with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting within a roadway and three counts of brandishing a firearm Carr said. He remained hospitalized Monday.
