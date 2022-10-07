Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man charged with concealing a body after being released from custody on murder charges.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Stone L. Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after his original murder charges were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
In July, Colburn, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawfully, stab, cut, wound in the commission of felony, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
New charges were obtained early Friday accusing Colburn of concealing a dead body. As of Friday afternoon, his whereabouts were unknown.
In a news release, LCSO described Colburn as white, around 5-foot-10 and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen “wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.”
Anyone with information on Colburn’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
WTOP News contributed to this story.
(2) comments
I am so hyped about this soon-to-be Netflix mini-series!
Why were the original charges dropped? Can Loudoun County prosecutors get any more stupid?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.