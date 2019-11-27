Police are searching for a man who robbed the Exxon gas station Tuesday night at Old Bridge Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
The robber walked into the station at 4255 Seeton Square about 5:10 p.m. and began concealing merchandise, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
When an employee confronted the man, the suspect pulled out a knife and followed the employee behind the counter, taking miscellaneous merchandise before fleeing the business. No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.
The robber was described as black, between 33 and 37 years old, 5'11 and 170 pounds with a dark complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a shaggy beard.
He was last seen wearing a white and gray hooded jacket, blue vest, red undershirt, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.