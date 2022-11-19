Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning.
The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. Officers and a police K-9 searched but didn't find the man.
No injuries were reported and at no time during the robbery was a firearm displayed, Dickinson said.
The robber was black and last seen wearing a black hat, red shirt, camouflage hooded sweatshirt underneath a blue jacket, grey or olive-green pants. The suspect was wearing white covers over all 10 fingers.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
