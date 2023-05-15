The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating two armed robberies Sunday morning in Sterling, one at knifepoint and the other with scissors.
The sheriff's office says the suspect in both robberies appears to be the same person.
The first robbery occurred at 7-Eleven in the 700 block of W. Church Road at approximately 1:46 am. A man entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk.
He was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 32 to 35 years old, medium build, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with short black hair and a goatee. He was reported to be wearing a yellow Lakers tank top with the number 6 and “James,” a dark-colored hat, black cargo shorts, black socks, white tennis shoes, and a watch on his wrist. He was last seen leaving the store, possibly in a gray Toyota Camry vehicle.
The second robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station in the 700 block of W. Church Road at approximately 8:18 a.m.
A man entered the store, brandished scissors, and demanded money from the clerk. The description of the suspect and vehicle in this robbery appears to be the same as the first robbery, except that he was reported to be wearing a mustard-colored T-shirt.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective L. Reed at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
